Rockets Rumors: Dennis Schroder Set to Finish Year in HOU After Trade from Celtics

Dennis Schroder is reportedly "on course" to finish the season with the Houston Rockets after a trade from the Boston Celtics earlier this month, per NBA reporter Marc Stein.

There is a March 1 deadline for buyout candidates to be on playoff rosters with a new team, but Stein reported that neither Schroder nor the Rockets want a buyout.

The 28-year-old has appeared in three games with Houston so far, averaging 12.0 points and 7.7 assists.

Schroder signed a one-year, $5.9 million contract with Boston in the offseason, averaging 14.4 points and 4.2 assists in 49 appearances. He was sent to Houston alongside Enes Kanter Freedom and Bruno Fernando in exchange for Daniel Theis in a trade just before the Feb. 10 deadline.

Freedom was waived after the trade, while Fernando has played just 13 minutes with Houston.

There was plenty of speculation Schroder's time with Houston would also be short as the team looks to continue its rebuild behind Jalen Green, Kevin Porter Jr. and others. The Rockets have the worst record in the Western Conference at 15-43.

Schroder, meanwhile, could be a valuable asset for a playoff contender as he was with the Hawks, Thunder and Lakers during his career. Jovan Buha of The Athletic reported the Lakers had interest in Schroder if he became available on the buyout market.

It appears the guard will instead play out the year with the Rockets, hoping to improve his stock ahead of free agency this summer.