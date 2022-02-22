Matthew Stafford, Wife Kelly Explain Reaction to Photographer's Fall at SB Parade

Brian Rothmuller/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Los Angeles Rams star Matthew Stafford and his wife, Kelly, addressed their reactions to Kelly Smiley's fall from the stage of the Rams' Super Bowl celebration.

Video of the incident quickly went viral, in no small part because Stafford quickly walked away after watching Smiley fall.

"Matthew looked at me and said, 'Check her please,' and turned around," Kelly said on her podcast, The Morning After (via TMZ Sports).

Stafford was also apologetic and said he had reached out to Smiley after the fact: "That obviously happened really quickly and suddenly and unexpectedly, and I wish I had a better reaction in the moment. I didn’t. I apologized to her for that. But I’m glad that all in all she’s doing all right."

Smiley confirmed she suffered a fractured spine and that both of her cameras broke as a result of the fall. The Rams and the Staffords released a joint statement saying they planned to cover Smiley's medical bills and help replace her broken cameras:

A GoFundMe for Smiley also raised almost $48,000 toward her recovery.