Aaron Rodgers Says He's Had 'Honest Conversations' with Packers amid Uncertain Future

AP Photo/Stacy Bengs

While Aaron Rodgers didn't make any announcement about his status for the 2022 NFL season, he struck a positive tone Tuesday about his relationship with the Green Bay Packers.

"I would say the meetings were much different than they've been in the past in a positive way, and that there were some real, honest conversations that I appreciated," Rodgers said on The Pat McAfee Show of his exit interview after the 2021 season ended (via Ryan Wood of the Green Bay Press-Gazette).

Last spring, it looked like Rodgers' days in Green Bay might be numbered because of a clear discord between him and the organization.

Yahoo Sports' Charles Robinson reported last May that the four-time MVP was "adamant that he won’t return to the team under the current stewardship of general manager Brian Gutekunst."

A few days later, Bob McGinn of The Athletic filed a report detailing how Rodgers compared Gutekunst to Jerry Krause. The former Chicago Bulls general manager was the front-office architect of an NBA dynasty in the 1990s yet widely disliked by many of the Bulls players, including Michael Jordan and Scottie Pippen.

Rodgers publicly addressed the situation shortly thereafter and said his frustrations weren't tied to Green Bay selecting a potential successor, Jordan Love, in the 2020 NFL draft. Instead, the wedge was down to a deeper philosophical divide.

Video Play Button Videos you might like

Contrast all of that with how Rodgers is talking about the Packers now. He said the organization made genuine efforts to improve the issues he had laid out behind closed doors.

When ESPN's Adam Schefter reported last July that the Packers and Rodgers reached an agreement that effectively gave him an exit route from Green Bay, many assumed this year would be Rodgers' last in a Packers uniform.

The 10-time Pro Bowler fueled that narrative when he alluded to the Bulls' 1997-98 season, when many of Chicago's key figures entered the year with the idea the dynasty was ending.

There's still the chance Rodgers retires altogether. He turned 38 in December and has achieved every attainable goal on an individual and team metric.

Assuming he wants to keep playing, it looks more and more likely he won't be going anywhere.