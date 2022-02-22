Paul O'Neill's No. 21 Jersey to Be Retired by Yankees on August 21

Focus on Sport/Getty Images

Paul O'Neill will become the 21st player in New York Yankees history to have his jersey retired.

The Yankees announced they will add O'Neill's No. 21 jersey to their collection in Monument Park in a ceremony before their Aug. 21 game against the Toronto Blue Jays.

