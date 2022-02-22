Logan Paul, Arnold Schwarzenegger to Co-Promote 2022 Slap Fighting Championship

Noam Galai/Getty Images

If you've ever wanted to attend a slap-fighting contest presented by Logan Paul and Arnold Schwarzenegger, March 5 is going to be the greatest day of your life.

Paul and Schwarzenegger spoke to USA Today's Josh Peter about their involvement with the Slap Fighting Championship.

"I love the absurdity of it," Paul said. "I love the idea that two guys could just stand across from each other and just slap each other and see who falls down first. It's hilarious to me. It's like, how is that a real event? What the (expletive) is that sport?"

According to Peter, Paul and Schwarzenegger announced they will present and co-promote the event during an episode of Paul's podcast.

"I know we're going to have a great time watching the slap competition as long as we don't get slapped," Schwarzenegger told Peter.

Fanmio CEO Solomon Engel, who previously promoted Paul's exhibition boxing match with Floyd Mayweather Jr., said his company is trying to "get maximum exposure for the sport and what we're doing."

The event will be livestreamed on Fanmio's website as well as Paul's YouTube channel and Facebook page.

According to the official rules page from Slapstrike.com, each slap fight consists of three rounds with one slap per competitor in each round.

A total of three judges are present to score the battle—two directly observe the strike and the third analyzes the replay. A knockout is determined based on a competitor's ability to continue fighting within 30 seconds of being slapped.

Other ways to win are via TKO, judges scoring and disqualification.

The 2022 Slap Fighting Championship will overlap with the annual Arnold Sports Festival (March 3-6). Both events are being held in Columbus, Ohio.