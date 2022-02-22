Jarvis Landry Open to Staying with Browns, Discusses Last Season's Injuries

AP Photo/Nick Cammett

Cleveland Browns wide receiver Jarvis Landry opened up on his disappointing 2021 season, revealing he came back early from a significant knee injury that hampered his performance.

Landry is heading into the last year of his contract and is set to make $14.3 million in base salary. He's considered a potential, if not likely, cap casualty after recording only 52 receptions for 570 yards and two touchdowns last season.

The Browns are expected to see major changes to their passing game this offseason after a miserable 2022 that called into question Baker Mayfield's future with the franchise. Cleveland finished 27th in passing yards and 26th in team passer rating, with a battered Mayfield ranking among the worst starting quarterbacks in nearly every statistical category.

Mayfield is set to go into 2022 playing on the fifth-year option of his rookie contract after looking like a potential $40-million-a-year player at this time a year ago.

Landry has been a reliable underneath safety valve for Mayfield throughout his career, but Cleveland desperately needs some downfield explosion. Odell Beckham Jr. was supposed to provide just that but never clicked with Mayfield before being a midseason cut after his father ripped the Browns quarterback on social media.

Beckham, who one of Landry's best friends, went on to sign with the Los Angeles Rams and win a Super Bowl.