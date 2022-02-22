NFL Rumors: Commanders Expected to Show Interest in 'Big-Ticket' QB Market

AP Photo/D. Ross Cameron

The Washington Commanders reportedly want to begin their rebrand with a franchise quarterback at the helm.

Jeremy Fowler of ESPN reported the Commanders are set to pursue a "big-ticket quarterback" and "won't limit themselves" in their pursuit.

Aaron Rodgers, Russell Wilson and Deshaun Watson are among the high-profile quarterbacks facing uncertain futures heading into the 2022 offseason.

Rodgers, Wilson and Watson essentially control their own NFL futures. Wilson and Watson have no-trade clauses in their contracts, and Rodgers is a free agent after the 2022 season—and at a point in his career where he'd undoubtedly retire rather than not play for his preferred franchise.

The 22 ongoing civil lawsuits filed against Watson accusing him of sexual misconduct or assault arguably make him an impossibility from a public relations standpoint. Washington continues to deal with the fallout of an investigation into widespread workplace misconduct, and owner Dan Snyder is currently the subject of an independent probe into allegations he sexually harassed former team employee Tiffani Johnston.

Members of Congress have harshly criticized the Commanders' inability to create a safe working environment for women. Trading for Watson would only add to the myriad controversies already enveloping the organization.

Rodgers and Wilson would be welcomed back to their current teams and are likely only headed elsewhere if they request a trade. Neither seems likely to push for a deal to Washington, which has a roster that pales in comparison to both the Packers and Seahawks.

A more realistic scenario would see the Commanders acquiring a Jimmy Garoppolo-level quarterback. Garoppolo could compete with Taylor Heinicke in training camp for the starting job and give Washington someone with the pedigree of a "winner," albeit one without a winning stat line.

The team could also look to reunite with Kirk Cousins, who is heading into the final season of his deal with the Minnesota Vikings. Cousins played his first six NFL seasons in Washington before signing with the Vikings in 2018.

New Vikings coach Kevin O'Connell has said he plans to build an offense around Cousins, however, so it may be more likely the quarterback signs an extension in Minnesota than heads elsewhere.