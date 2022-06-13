Nationals' Stephen Strasburg to Be Placed on 15-Day Injured List, Underwent MRI

Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images

Washington Nationals pitcher Stephen Strasburg is headed to the 15-day injured list after experiencing discomfort during a bullpen session, manager Dave Martinez told reporters Monday. Martinez added that the team is awaiting the results from Strasburg's MRI.

Strasburg made his season debut Thursday in a 7-4 loss to the Miami Marlins. He pitched 4.2 innings and struck out five batters while surrendering all seven runs.

Strasburg has struggled with injuries over the last two seasons. He underwent wrist surgery in 2020 and missed all but two regular-season games. The Nationals had high hopes for him entering the 2021 campaign, but he appeared in just five games.

The right-hander struggled with both shoulder inflammation and a neck strain last season. He eventually underwent surgery for thoracic outlet syndrome and spent the majority of the year on the injured list.

When healthy, Strasburg is one of the best pitchers in baseball. He had a career year in 2019, going 18-6 with a 3.32 ERA, 1.038 WHIP and 251 strikeouts in 209 innings across 33 starts. He finished fifth in Cy Young voting and 15th in MVP voting that season.

The 33-year-old is also a three-time All-Star, 2019 World Series champion, World Series MVP and Silver Slugger award winner.

Strasburg is entering the third year of a seven-year, $245 million contract. He will not become a free agent until after the 2026 season. He figures to lead Washington's rotation in 2022 alongside Patrick Corbin, Joe Ross and Josiah Gray when healthy.