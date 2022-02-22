Edge Issues Open Challenge for WWE WrestleMania 38 Match During Return to Raw

Edge Issues Open Challenge for WWE WrestleMania 38 Match During Return to RawFebruary 22, 2022
The WrestleMania 38 card continued to take shape on Raw as Edge issued an open challenge to anyone willing to face him.
WWE @WWE
.<a href="https://twitter.com/EdgeRatedR?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@EdgeRatedR</a> has thrown down the gauntlet for <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/WrestleMania?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#WrestleMania</a>. Who’s going to step up and take the challenge? <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/WWERaw?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#WWERaw</a> <a href="https://t.co/jLTbaf7qe4">pic.twitter.com/jLTbaf7qe4</a>
"As much as I need WrestleMania, WrestleMania needs Edge," he said in part Monday.
"So I am throwing down the gauntlet, I am laying down this challenge to everyone in that locker room. I need someone to step up."
Edge is a four-time WWE champion, seven-time world heavyweight champion and 14-time tag team belt holder.
