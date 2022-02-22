LaMelo Ball Received 17-Carat Diamond Pendant from Puma for 2022 All-Star Selection

Jesse D. Garrabrant/NBAE via Getty Images

Charlotte Hornets star LaMelo Ball received some pretty awesome jewelry from Puma, the company he endorses, to commemorate his first NBA All-Star Game appearance.

Ball received a 17-carat diamond pendant from Puma to rock at All-Star Weekend, according to TMZ Sports. It was made by Jason of Beverly Hills, who has also made plenty of jewelry for some of the hottest sports stars in the United States, including Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr., who contacted him for a pair of custom diamond cleats to wear at the Super Bowl.

The chain features the Puma logo and the words "All Star."

Ball, 20, became the fourth-youngest player to compete in the NBA All-Star Game on Sunday at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse in Cleveland. LeBron James and Magic Johnson also competed in the event when they were 20 years old, while Kobe Bryant did so at 19.

Ball, who was drafted to Team Durant, finished the game with 18 points, three rebounds, three assists and three steals on 7-of-11 shooting from the floor and 4-of-8 shooting from deep.