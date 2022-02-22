Dillian Whyte Reportedly Signs Contract for Tyson Fury Heavyweight Title Fight

Richard Heathcote/Getty Images

It appears Dillian Whyte will challenge Tyson Fury for the WBC heavyweight belt.

Whyte has signed his contract for the heavyweight title fight against Fury on April 23 at London's Wembley Stadium, according to ESPN's Mike Coppinger.

Fury put pressure on Whyte via Twitter to sign the contract Monday, which was his last day to agree to the bout. However, the latter did not respond via social media, instead deciding to keep his comments to himself and put pen to paper. (Warning: Tweet contains strong language.)

Top Rank and Queensbury Promotions jointly bid $40 million to promote the WBC heavyweight title fight between Fury and Whyte. As champion, Fury will receive 80 percent ($32 million) of the bid, and Whyte will get 20 percent ($8 million).

Fury, who is an undefeated 31-0-1, last fought Deontay Wilder in October at Las Vegas' T-Mobile Arena. He won by knockout in the 11th round. The 33-year-old also has wins against Wladimir Klitschko, Dereck Chisora and Steve Cunningham, among others, in his storied career.

Whyte, meanwhile, holds the WBC interim title after knocking out Alexander Povetkin in the fifth round of a rematch fight in March. He has also beaten Chisora, Oscar Rivas and Joseph Parker, among others.

The 33-year-old previously told Sky Sports, "I've been trying to fight [Fury] for a long time. I've been ready to fight him for a long time."