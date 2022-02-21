Van Jefferson, Wife Samaria Name Son Champ After Rams' Super Bowl 56 Win

Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images

Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Van Jefferson and his wife, Samaria, chose the perfect name for their newborn son.

Speaking on The Adam Schefter Podcast, Jefferson said he and Samaria named their son Champ, which is fitting considering his wife gave birth the same night the Rams won the Super Bowl.

Jefferson said (via Yahoo Sports' Cameron DaSilva):

"It wasn't always picked. We were really thinking about 'Wynn' and 'Miles' but then it was like, I think it's very fitting to name him Champ. And we just looked it up and Champ is like a warrior. And my wife is a warrior. What she did that whole game and what she did throughout the whole week of the Super Bowl, the week of Super Bowl being so crazy, he's a champ and she's a warrior, so Champ Curtis Jefferson. That's the name we got."

Samaria went into labor during Super Bowl LVI, and after the final whistle of the 23-20 win over the Cincinnati Bengals, the 25-year-old Van rushed to the hospital.

He told Schefter that traffic prevented him from getting there in time, so he watched Samaria give birth on FaceTime.

Jefferson, a 2020 second-round pick, finished the postseason with nine catches for 102 yards. He had four catches for 23 yards in the Super Bowl.