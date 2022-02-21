Antonio Brown Posts, Deletes IG Story of Ankle Injury MRI; Calls out Tom Brady, Bucs

AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill

Antonio Brown posted and then deleted MRI photos of his injured ankle on Instagram, again alleging the Tampa Bay Buccaneers intentionally ignored his injury.

Brown was released by the Buccaneers on Jan. 6, days after he took off his jersey and helmet and ran off the field shirtless in a game against the New York Jets. The team has said Brown was upset at a lack of targets as he approached several performance bonuses on his contract.

Brown has accused Bucs coach Bruce Arians of forcing him to play while injured. The seven-time Pro Bowler and his attorney said they are thinking about filing a lawsuit against the Buccaneers, both for lost wages and defamation of character.

According to attorney Sean Burstyn, Buccaneers management approached Brown about categorizing his on-field outburst as a mental health episode. Burstyn said the team has tried to paint Brown as someone who is "not reliable to do a good job on the field" during an appearance on HBO’s Real Sports with Bryant Gumbel.

Brown himself has been inconsistent in his own accounting of the events, calling his actions "unnecessary and unprofessional" while also being defiant in his criticism of the Buccaneers. He's also criticized Tom Brady, then backed off those criticisms, and has now gone back to ripping the recently retired quarterback.

It's overwhelmingly likely this saga will have more twists and turns before things are settled.