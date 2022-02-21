Rams Rumors: Liam Coen Lands OC Contract on Sean McVay's Staff to Replace O'Connell

AP Photo/Michael Clubb

The Los Angeles Rams have reportedly hired University of Kentucky offensive coordinator and former Rams assistant Liam Coen as their new offensive coordinator.

According to SI.com's Albert Breer, the Rams are also adding Greg Olson to the offensive coaching staff and giving assistant head coach Thomas Brown "more responsibility within the offense and team."

Rams head coach Sean McVay is adding Coen to replace previous OC Kevin O'Connell, who was hired to be the Minnesota Vikings' new head coach after L.A. won Super Bowl LVI over the Cincinnati Bengals.

