NFL Rumors: Tom Brady Was Frustrated About Aspects of Bucs' Program

Future Hall of Fame quarterback Tom Brady reportedly had some issues with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before announcing his retirement earlier this month.

According to SI.com's Albert Breer, "There were things about the Bucs' program that frustrated" Brady.

Despite that, he led the Bucs to a Super Bowl win to close out the 2020 season and an NFC South title in 2021 before they fell to the eventual Super Bowl champion Los Angeles Rams in the divisional round.

Breer's report came on the heels of a report from former New England Patriots offensive lineman and current Xtra 1360 host Rich Ohrnberger in which he detailed issues between Brady and head coach Bruce Arians.

Per Ohrnberger, the "honeymoon was over" between Brady and Arians in Tampa Bay, and Brady retired because his relationship with Arians was "souring."

Ohrnberger added that Brady and Bucs offensive coordinator Byron Leftwich would work on game plans while Arians was rehabbing his Achilles injury only for Arians to show up and make changes. That reportedly made Brady and Leftwich feel "undermined."

Arians responded to and shot down Ohrnberger's report Sunday while speaking to Rick Stroud of the Tampa Bay Times.

In reference to the rumor, Arians said: "I mean, that's such bulls--t. That's what pisses me off. I guess probably Byron could corroborate this, too."

For his part, Breer reported Monday that he hadn't heard anything about Brady directly having a problem with Arians.

It came as something of a surprise when rumors of Brady's retirement first surfaced late in the 2021 regular season given how well he had been playing.

While 44-year-old Brady was well past the age when most quarterbacks are at their best, he continued to perform at an elite level.

The 2021 season was one of Brady's best from a statistical perspective, as he completed 67.5 percent of his passes and led the NFL with 485 completions, 5,316 passing yards and 43 passing touchdowns.

He finished second to Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers in the NFL MVP voting, falling just short of his fourth career MVP award.

While it is unclear precisely what led to Brady's retirement, he had nothing left to prove as an NFL quarterback.

During his 22-year career with the New England Patriots and Bucs, he was a 15-time Pro Bowler, seven-time Super Bowl champion and five-time Super Bowl MVP, cementing his status as a true legend of the sport.

Now, Arians and the Bucs are left to figure out life after Brady, as there is no heir apparent to Tom Terrific on the roster.