Stephen Curry: Being Around NBA Legends Helped Bring Out 'Different Energy' at ASG

Golden State Warriors star Stephen Curry had a historic performance in the 2022 NBA All-Star Game in Cleveland, and he believed having some of the game's best in attendance helped bring out a "different energy" during the competition.

Curry had this to say on the game's atmosphere during the NBA on TNT postgame show (via NBA TV):

"It's like when you go to the gym, and you play with the best of the best, like it brings the best out of you. So if you are around and talking to the best of the best and the history of the game, it brings ... a different energy out of you, for sure."

Like Curry, Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James also described the moment of sharing the stage with some of the league's GOATs.

The NBA honored some of the league's all-time greats at this weekend's All-Star Game in Cleveland to celebrate the 75th anniversary. The league named the 75th Anniversary Team earlier this season, and many members were in attendance for Sunday's ceremony, including Allen Iverson, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, Shaquille O'Neal, Charles Barkley, Patrick Ewing, Kevin Garnett, Paul Pierce, Dirk Nowitzki and John Stockton.

Curry should give himself some credit, though. The Warriors guard is one of those 75 players that were chosen as one of the best in league history, which comes as no surprise.

The eight-time All-Star is arguably the best three-point shooter in NBA history and is once again in the midst of a productive season, averaging 25.8 points, 5.3 rebounds and 6.3 assists while shooting 42.7 percent from the floor and 37.9 percent from deep in 54 games.

Curry is also a three-time NBA champion, a two-time scoring champion and a two-time MVP. The Ohio native added to his trophy case on Sunday, too, winning the Kobe Bryant Trophy as the MVP of the All-Star Game.

Curry finished with a game-high 50 points, in addition to five rebounds, two assists, one steal and two blocks in 36 minutes. He made 17 of 30 shots from the floor and set an All-Star Game record of 16 three-pointers on 27 attempts.

With the All-Star festivities over, Curry will look to lead the Warriors back to the NBA Finals for the first time since 2019 and add yet another title to his resume.