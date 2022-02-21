Joel Embiid Says 'Plan' is for James Harden to Make 76ers Debut vs. Timberwolves

Tim Nwachukwu/Getty Images

It appears James Harden will make his Philadelphia 76ers' debut this week.

While speaking with the TBS broadcast crew during the 2022 NBA All-Star Game in Cleveland, Sixers star Joel Embiid said the "plan" is for Harden to make his debut Friday on the road against the Minnesota Timberwolves.

The Brooklyn Nets traded Harden to the Sixers at the Feb. 10 deadline in exchange for Seth Curry, Andre Drummond, Ben Simmons and two first-round draft picks. He has yet to make his debut with the franchise due to a hamstring injury.

Harden hasn't played since Brooklyn's Feb. 2 loss to the Sacramento Kings. In 44 games with the Nets this season, he averaged 22.5 points, 8.0 rebounds and 10.2 assists while shooting 41.4 percent from the floor and 33.2 percent from deep.

Although Harden has yet to play for the Sixers, he has already made an impact on his new team.

Tyrese Maxey had a rough start against the Milwaukee Bucks last week, but he got some advice from Harden and ended up finishing the game with 19 points.

While speaking on ESPN's NBA Today before the 2022 NBA All-Star Game, Maxey praised Harden for his leadership during that game, which helped the Sixers turn things around and earn a 123-120 win.

"I mean that's a former MVP, and I really appreciate him. I feel like I've known him for a long time. I've only known him for a couple days, but he's been in my ear lately, just being myself, be aggressive. Last night in the game, I think he felt like I was being passive early, and he pulled me to the side in a timeout said, 'go be yourself,' and I tried to do that, and it ultimately helped us win the game."

With Harden's off-court influence is already being noticeable, his on-court impact should put the Sixers in a better spot to compete for the top spot in the Eastern Conference. Philly is currently third in the East with a 35-23 record, just 2.5 games behind the top spot.