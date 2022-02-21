Report: Rams' Sean McVay Could Be Offered Over $15M Per Year for Broadcasting Role

Michael Owens/Getty Images

If Sean McVay wants to retire from coaching, it appears he could have a great post-retirement job in television.

The Los Angeles Rams head coach could be offered more than $15 million per year for an NFL broadcasting role, according to Peter King of NBC Sports.

King writes:

"But it would be understandable if he strongly considered a TV job. First, if he leaves for TV, he's not retiring. Not many people retire at 36; Vince Lombardi won his first game as a head coach at 46. For insight on why McVay would even consider this, I give you this name: Tony Romo. CBS pays Romo $17.5 million a year to work about 20 games a year on TV. McVay makes about half that to coach the Rams, and though he's surely in line for a bigger payday after making two Super Bowls and winning one in five years, it's pretty logical for McVay to think seriously about being a TV analyst. Why wouldn't he consider ESPN on Monday night or Amazon on Thursday night, if they're willing to pay more than $15 million a year? (I thought it was around $15 million; one source told me 'more.')"

King's report comes after Andrew Marchand of the New York Post reported on Feb. 12 that McVay could "make at least $10 million in a booth." If McVay were to take on a broadcasting job, his salary would be more than the reported $8.5 million per season he makes right now coaching the Rams.

After winning the Super Bowl, McVay acknowledged that his future in the NFL was uncertain, telling reporters:

"I don't really know. I know I love football and I'm so invested in this thing and I'm in the moment right now. But at some point, too, if you said what do you want to be able to do? I want to be able to have a family and I want to be able to spend time with them."

However, NFL Network's Ian Rapoport revealed that McVay told him via text message on Feb. 12 that he was "committed to this team and coaching." McVay's fiancee, Veronika Khomyn, also posted to Instagram that the head coach is not retiring.

McVay is under contract with the Rams through the 2023 season, so it's not unrealistic to think he'll coach through the remainder of his current deal before coming to the decision to retire.

The 36-year-old also has a highly impressive record as head coach of the Rams, going 55-26 in five seasons, including two Super Bowl appearances in the last four years.

When he officially decides to retire, there's no doubt a broadcasting job will be there waiting for him, but for now, it certainly seems like he's dedicated to running it back with Matthew Stafford and Co. in 2022.