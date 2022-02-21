Brian Flores: 'I'm Not Mad' Over Bill Belichick's Texts Regarding Giants HC Search

Michael Reaves/Getty Images

Former Miami Dolphins head coach Brian Flores is not upset over Bill Belichick's text messages regarding the New York Giants head coaching search.

During an appearance on the I Am Athlete podcast, Flores was asked if he felt like he damaged his relationship with the New England Patriots head coach by including his text messages in his lawsuit against the NFL and several of its teams.

"I'm not mad," Flores responded. "I mean, Bill did what a lot of us... He sent a text message to the wrong person. I mean, I'm certainly guilty of that before and, to me, I thought it was specific to the lawsuit in that, for me, it confirmed a lot of things that I thought were going on that I think a lot of Black, minority coaches think are going on."

Belichick appeared to accidentally text Flores congratulating him for landing the Giants head coaching job when he actually meant to text Brian Daboll who, at the time, was the Buffalo Bills offensive coordinator.

Belichick's texts appeared to indicate Daboll received the Giants head coaching job before Flores was set to interview three days later. In his lawsuit, Flores said the Giants interviewed him just to satisfy the NFL's Rooney Rule, which requires teams to interview candidates of color for coaching jobs. He included Belichick's text messages in the filing.

Flores also alleged discrimination in his firing by the Dolphins and said team owner Stephen Ross offered him money to lose games on purpose during the 2019 season in order to get a higher draft pick.

In addition, Flores said that John Elway arrived to his head coaching interview hungover in 2019. He is also adding a retaliation claim to the lawsuit against the Houston Texans for not hiring him, according to ProFootballTalk's Mike Florio.

The Dolphins surprisingly fired Flores after he led the team to two straight winning season in 2020 and 2021. Before that, Miami hadn't had back-to-back winning seasons since the 2002 and 2003 campaigns.

Since then, the Pittsburgh Steelers have hired Flores as a senior defensive assistant and linebackers coach.

"I am excited about Brian Flores joining our coaching staff given his history of developing and teaching defensive players during his time in the NFL," Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin said in a statement. "Brian's resume speaks for itself, and I look forward to him adding his expertise to help our team."