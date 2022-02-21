Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo: Allen Iverson is Reason I Started Playing Basketball

Nathaniel S. Butler/NBAE via Getty Images

Milwaukee Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo had a long conversation with Hall of Famer Allen Iverson ahead of the 2022 NBA All-Star Game on Sunday, and the "Greek Freak" told the legendary shooter that he started playing basketball because of him.

This isn't the first time Antetokounmpo has discussed his love for Iverson, either. In 2019, the two-time MVP said that when he was a kid living in Greece, he would go to an internet cafe and pay to use a computer just to watch Iverson's highlights.

While Antetokounmpo is much bigger than Iverson, he does have some guard-like skills similar to those of the former Philadelphia 76ers star.

The veteran is lethal on the fast break and can get to the basket with ease. He also has developed a nice crossover, especially for a big man. And like Iverson in his prime, Antetokounmpo is currently one of the best players in the NBA.

The 27-year-old is once again in the MVP conversation amid another impressive season in which he's averaging 29.4 points, 11.2 rebounds and 6.0 assists while shooting 54.7 percent from the floor and 30.9 percent from deep in 49 games.

The play of Antetokounmpo has the Bucks fifth in the Eastern Conference with a 36-24 record. Milwaukee is just 2.5 games behind the first-place Miami Heat and Chicago Bulls, who are tied for the top spot.

Antetokounmpo was one of only many kids that idolized Iverson growing up. The Sixers drafted Iverson first overall in 1996 and went on to be the Rookie of the Year, an 11-time All-Star, four-time scoring champion, three-time steal champion and two-time All-Star MVP. He was also named MVP during the 2000-01 season and made the Hall of Fame.

In 914 games, Iverson averaged 26.7 points, 3.7 rebounds and 6.2 assists while shooting 42.5 percent from the floor and 31.3 percent from deep.