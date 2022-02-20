Kevin Durant to Miss NBA 75th Anniversary Team Ceremony After Death of Grandmother

AP Photo/Noah K. Murray

Brooklyn Nets star Kevin Durant was one of the current players selected to the NBA's 75th Anniversary Team as one of the league's 75 greatest players, but he will not take part in Sunday's celebration.

Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium reported Durant's grandmother died Sunday morning, so he will not be in attendance.

The NBA plans on honoring the team during the All-Star Game in Cleveland.

Durant was set to play a significant role in Sunday's festivities even though he is sidelined with a knee injury. He was the leading vote-getter for the Eastern Conference and an All-Star Game captain alongside LeBron James.

He and James picked their teams from the pool of All-Stars to set up the Team LeBron vs. Team Durant game. Jayson Tatum entered the starting lineup for Durant.

The Nets star has not played since Jan. 15 because of the injury.

As for Sunday's ceremony, the NBA announced it will recognize the team during halftime of the game. Usher, Spike Lee, Tiffany Haddish and Anthony Anderson will narrate the ceremony, while Earth, Wind & Fire will perform their song "Shining Star."

Durant was selected to the team on the strength of a resume that includes two championships, two NBA Finals MVPs, four scoring titles, nine All-NBA selections and the 2013-14 MVP.

When he played for the Oklahoma City Thunder, he posted a text conversation with his grandmother after a playoff game against the Phoenix Suns in which she amusingly scolded him for cursing during the game while simultaneously praising his play and the win.