Rich Ohrnberger Defends 'Impregnable' Sources About Tom Brady, Bruce Arians Rumors

Former New England Patriots guard Rich Ohrnberger is not backing down from his report about tensions between legendary quarterback Tom Brady and Tampa Bay Buccaneers head coach Bruce Arians during the 2021 NFL season.

Ohrnberger, who's now with Fox Sports Radio, reported Friday the relationship between Brady and Arians was "souring" over disagreements about offensive game planning, though he noted the first-ballot Hall of Famer's retirement wasn't a result of the situation:

Arians was quick to shoot down that line of speculation, saying Bucs offensive coordinator Byron Leftwich would back him up.

"I mean, that's such bulls--t‚" Arians told Rick Stroud of the Tampa Bay Times on Saturday. "That's what pisses me off. I guess probably Byron could corroborate this, too."

Ohrnberger, who played with Brady on the Pats from 2009 through 2011, doubled down on his reporting, however, saying Saturday night there were issues between Brady, Leftwich and Arians about the offensive's approach related to the run game:

Mike Florio of Pro Football Talk noted Ohrnberger was also caught in a separate firestorm this week when he reported Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes asked his fiancée, Brittany Matthews, and brother, Jackson, not to attend future games.

Mahomes responded Friday on Twitter:

Ohrnberger retracted that report but is standing by his claims about the Bucs' internal dynamics.

Brady announced his retirement Feb. 1 after 22 years and seven Super Bowl titles as a member of the Patriots and Buccaneers. In his statement posted to Instagram, he thanked Arians, saying the coach's "firm leadership and guidance were ideal."

The three-time NFL MVP hasn't publicly commented on his former teammate's reporting about his final season with the Bucs.