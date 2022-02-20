NFL Rumors: Robby Anderson Prefers Jets If Panthers Trade Him; 'Unfinished Business'

John Byrum/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Veteran wide receiver Robby Anderson would savor a New York Jets reunion in the event the Carolina Panthers trade him this offseason, according to DJ Bien-Aime II of the New York Daily News.

"If Anderson is moved, the Jets are his preferred designation, a source said," Bien-Aime reported. "He feels like he has unfinished business in New York and likes Zach Wilson’s talent."

Anderson spent his first four years in the NFL with the Jets before signing with the Panthers in 2020.

New York replaced him with Breshad Perriman and then signed Corey Davis and Keelan Cole to address the passing game in 2021.

However, the Jets once again head into the spring with a pressing need at receiver.

Davis, Cole and Elijah Moore combined to finish with fewer receiving yards (1,479) than Cooper Kupp (1,947), Justin Jefferson (1,616) and Davante Adams (1,553) this past year.

Part of that was attributable to having a rookie quarterback (Zach Wilson) who struggled mightily under center and probably wasn't ready to assume a starting role so early. But the lack of a true No. 1 wideout is glaring.

Anderson is coming off a somewhat disappointing season himself, finishing with 53 receptions, 519 yards and five touchdowns. His 9.8 yards per catch were well below his career average (13.2).

In the 28-year-old's defense, the Panthers offense was one of the worst in the NFL. Christian McCaffrey was limited to just seven games, and a change of scenery did little to help Sam Darnold.

When Anderson had Teddy Bridgewater throwing him passes in 2020, he cracked 1,000 receiving yards for the first time in his career.

While the 6'3" pass-catcher wouldn't solve all of the Jets' problems, he'd bring something different to New York through his ability to torch opposing secondaries down the field.

Carolina might be amenable to a deal, too, considering the financial implications.

Trading Anderson before June 1 would add $7.7 million in dead money but save $9.2 million, per Spotrac. Waiting until after June 1 would spread the dead money hit across 2022 and 2023 and bring $13 million in savings.