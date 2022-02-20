PFL Co-Owner Wiz Khalifa 'Hell Yeah' Would Sign Jake Paul to Contract for MMA Fight

Warren Little/Getty Images

If Jake Paul wants to try his hand at mixed martial arts, the Professional Fighters League would have interest in signing him.

Wiz Khalifa, who is a part-owner of the PFL, said "hell yeah" the promotion would sign him when speaking to TMZ Sports (starts at :40 mark):

"It would be tight if he fought for PFL," Khalifa added. "He's a cool guy. So, wherever he is, he's going to bring a lot of excitement."

PFL was founded in 2018 and features fighters in six different weight classes. It uses a regular season and playoff format to determine the champion each season. The top four fighters in each weight class advance to the playoffs.

The promotion has already attracted the attention of some accomplished boxers. Two-time Olympic gold medalist Claressa Shields signed with PFL in 2020. She defeated Brittney Elkin by fourth-round TKO at PFL 4 in June but lost her second bout to Abigail Montes by split decision on Oct. 27.

Paul first made his move to boxing in 2018 with an exhibition bout against Deji Olatunji on the undercard of the show headlined by his brother, Logan, taking on KSI.

After defeating Olatunji by TKO in the fifth round, Paul transitioned to professional boxing. The controversial YouTube personality defeated AnEsonGib in his first official match on Jan. 30, 2020.

Paul has a 5-0 career boxing record, including back-to-back wins over former UFC welterweight champion Tyron Woodley.

The 2022 PFL season is scheduled to begin April 20.