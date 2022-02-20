CJ McCollum Says He, Zion Williamson Haven't Spoken Directly Following Pelicans Trade

AP Photo/Matthew Hinton

Nearly two weeks after being acquired by the New Orleans Pelicans, CJ McCollum acknowledged he still has yet to speak directly with Zion Williamson.

Appearing on TNT's All-Star Saturday night show (h/t Mason Ginsberg of Bourbon Street Shots), McCollum was asked about his communication with the Pelicans superstar.

"I haven't had conversations with him directly," McCollum said. "I've spoken with some people close to him and look forward to sitting down with him sooner than later. I know about as much as you do right now, but I'm gonna get to the bottom of it."

Despite being in 12th place in the Western Conference standings, the Pelicans elected to make a splash prior to the trade deadline by acquiring McCollum, Larry Nance Jr. and Tony Snell from the Portland Trail Blazers for Josh Hart, Nickeil Alexander-Walker, Tomáš Satoranský, Didi Louzada and three future draft picks.

Williamson has yet to appear in a game this season as he continues to recover from offseason foot surgery. The Pelicans announced in January that the 21-year-old was continuing his rehab away from the team.

There is still no timetable for Williamson to return. He hasn't appeared in a game since May 4, 2021, against the Golden State Warriors.

McCollum, who is signed through the 2023-24 season, and Williamson are expected to be the leaders for the Pelicans when they can get on the court together. McCollum is averaging 28.4 points, 6.0 rebounds and 5.4 assists with a 51.4 percent field-goal percentage in five games since the trade.

Video Play Button Videos you might like

New Orleans currently has a 23-36 record, two games behind the Blazers for the final spot in the play-in tournament.