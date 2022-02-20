49ers' George Kittle Comments on Trey Lance Starting, Jimmy Garoppolo Trade Rumors

Lachlan Cunningham/Getty Images

San Francisco 49ers tight end George Kittle said he believes 2021 third overall pick Trey Lance will be ready to take over as the team's starting quarterback if called upon in 2022.

Kittle told TMZ Sports in an interview released Sunday his confidence in Lance doesn't take away from his respect for Jimmy Garoppolo, who's been the focus of trade rumors entering the offseason.

"Love Jimmy G. Fantastic quarterback. Took us to two NFC championships," Kittle said.

The three-time Pro Bowl selection added he'll be ready to roll regardless of who's under center for the Niners to open next season.

"I play tight end, and whoever's throwing me the football, I can't wait to catch footballs from them, baby," Kittle told TMZ.

San Francisco finds itself in a tricky situation as it decides how to handle the NFL's most important position in 2022.

Garoppolo has compiled a strong 31-14 record in 45 regular-season starts across five years with the 49ers. He guided the team to an appearance in Super Bowl LIV at the end of the 2019 campaign, and the team reached this year's NFC Championship Game before falling short against the eventual Super Bowl champion Los Angeles Rams.

Yet, the front office also invested a top-five pick in Lance, who flashed impressive dual-threat playmaking ability across six appearances as a rookie. He's the franchise's quarterback of the future, but the team must decide whether to begin that transition in the coming months or wait another year.

Garoppolo's trade value is also a factor. This offseason's free-agent market and draft class aren't loaded with high-end quarterback talent, which likely makes someone with his track record more valuable for contenders with a void at the position.

Add in his contract situation—he has one season left on a five-year, $137.5 million contract—and now is the time to maximize the potential trade return without risking him entering free agency next offseason.

If the Niners decide the result of those numerous variables is the start of the Lance era, Kittle thinks the 21-year-old North Dakota State product will be up to the challenge.