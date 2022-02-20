Olympic Exhibition Gala 2022 Highlights, Social Reaction and Recap

Olympic Exhibition Gala 2022 Highlights, Social Reaction and RecapFebruary 20, 2022
Figure skating at the 2022 Winter Olympics closed with an all-star exhibition on Sunday as all 18 medalists in the men's, women's, pairs and ice-dancing competitions took to the ice and said farewell to Beijing. Some highlights and notes can be found below.
Dazzling performances! 🤩<br><br>Which has been your favourite of the <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/FigureSkating?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#FigureSkating</a> gala so far?<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Beijing2022?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Beijing2022</a> <a href="https://t.co/5NpPRL6xbk">pic.twitter.com/5NpPRL6xbk</a>
For the United States' Madison Hubbell and Zachary Donohue, it was goodbye forever to the Olympics as the ice-dancing pair took centerstage there for the final time.
For the last time on Olympic ice, may we present to you <a href="https://twitter.com/MadiHubbell?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@MadiHubbell</a> and <a href="https://twitter.com/ZachTDonohue?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@ZachTDonohue</a>. ❤️ <a href="https://twitter.com/TeamUSA?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@TeamUSA</a> x <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/WinterOlympics?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#WinterOlympics</a><br><br>📺 <a href="https://twitter.com/peacockTV?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@peacockTV</a> and <a href="https://t.co/QIXpI24jno">https://t.co/QIXpI24jno</a> <a href="https://t.co/MgyjNpUkyR">pic.twitter.com/MgyjNpUkyR</a>
The final bows after an incredible career. 👏 <a href="https://twitter.com/MadiHubbell?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@MadiHubbell</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/ZachTDonohue?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@ZachTDonohue</a><br><br>📺 <a href="https://twitter.com/nbc?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@nbc</a> and <a href="https://twitter.com/peacockTV?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@peacockTV</a> <br>💻 <a href="https://t.co/O23fviIIQP">https://t.co/O23fviIIQP</a> <a href="https://t.co/dRnsQ77z9k">pic.twitter.com/dRnsQ77z9k</a>
Hubbell and Donohue, who have won three World Championships medals and two Olympics medals during their careers, will retire after the 2021-22 season.
Russia's Alexandra Trusova, who won silver in the women's competition, skated to Hans Zimmer's Wonder Woman theme.
Defector's Diana Moskovitz loved her performance:
Yuzuru Hanyu of Japan, who won gold in men's figure skating in 2014 and 2018 and finished fourth in these Games, took the ice for another epic performance despite skating on an injured ankle:
A magical performance by Japan's Yuzuru Hanyu. 💫<br><br>📺 <a href="https://twitter.com/nbc?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@nbc</a> and <a href="https://twitter.com/peacockTV?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@peacockTV</a> <br>💻 <a href="https://t.co/O23fviIIQP">https://t.co/O23fviIIQP</a> <a href="https://t.co/eSyYOeEXYo">pic.twitter.com/eSyYOeEXYo</a>
Japanese figure skating sensation Yuzuru Hanyu following his Gala performance. 'I love to skate and today I was happy.' His ankle is still not 100%. 'Thank you Canada.' <a href="https://twitter.com/CBCNews?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@CBCNews</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/CBCOlympics?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@CBCOlympics</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/cbcsports?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@cbcsports</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/RC_Sports?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@RC_Sports</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/Beijing2022?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@Beijing2022</a> <a href="https://t.co/HxoWzAsajA">pic.twitter.com/HxoWzAsajA</a>
The exhibition also gave the United States' Vincent Zhou another chance to take the ice. Zhou, who won silver with Team USA in the team event, had to withdraw from the men's figure skating competition after testing positive for COVID-19.
.<a href="https://twitter.com/govincentzhou?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@govincentzhou</a> gets his moment on the Olympic ice. ✨<a href="https://twitter.com/TeamUSA?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@TeamUSA</a> x <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/WinterOlympics?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#WinterOlympics</a><br><br>📺 <a href="https://twitter.com/nbc?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@nbc</a> and <a href="https://twitter.com/peacockTV?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@peacockTV</a> <br>💻 <a href="https://t.co/O23fviIIQP">https://t.co/O23fviIIQP</a> <a href="https://t.co/xooTqz4Ooo">pic.twitter.com/xooTqz4Ooo</a>
Last but not least, men's gold medalist Nathan Chen of the United States showcased a backflip in his repertoire:
Olympic gold medalist, <a href="https://twitter.com/nathanwchen?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@nathanwchen</a>. 👑<br><br>👀 The casual backflip. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/WinterOlympics?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#WinterOlympics</a><br><br>📺 <a href="https://twitter.com/nbc?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@nbc</a> and <a href="https://twitter.com/peacockTV?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@peacockTV</a> <br>💻 <a href="https://t.co/O23fviIIQP">https://t.co/O23fviIIQP</a> <a href="https://t.co/xti73mWVy1">pic.twitter.com/xti73mWVy1</a>
The Winter Olympics are now drawing to its end, with the Closing Ceremonies scheduled for Sunday.