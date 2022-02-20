Germany Wins Gold Medal for 4-Man Bobsled at Winter Olympics 2022

AP Photo/Pavel Golovkin

The four-man German bobsled team piloted by Francesco Friedrich took home the gold medal Saturday (Sunday in Beijing) at the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing, China. It is the second straight Games the Friedrich-led sled has won gold.

Germany also won gold in the event at the 2018 Winter Olympics in Pyeongchang, South Korea.

Friedrich's sled finished with a cumulative time of 3:54:30 across four runs. They also entered the final with the best time.

The German's were dominant in this event, as the Johannes Lochner's sled captured silver with a final time of 3:54:67. Germany had all four of its sleds finish in the top four, with the Christoph Hafer piloted sled finishing in fourth place.

The Canadian bobsled team piloted by Justin Kripps took home bronze with a final time of 3:55:09.

Top Finishers

Germany (Francesco Friedrich): 3:54:30, Gold Germany (Johannes Lochner): 3:54:67, Silver Canada (Justin Kripps): 3:55:09, Bronze Germany (Christoph Hafer): 3:55:15 Latvia (Oskars Kibermanis): 3:55:27

Friedrich also won gold in this year's two-man bobsled event. He made history on Saturday by becoming the first person to win gold in both the two-man and four-man bobsled events in back-to-back Olympics.

In addition to winning the four-man event at the 2018 Games, he also captured gold in the two-man event. At the time, he became just the second man in 30 years to win gold in the two-man and four-man races.

As for Kripps and Canada, this is an improvement from their finish at the 2018 Olympics, where they finished in sixth place. The Canadians last finished with a bronze medal in the four-man race at the 2010 Vancouver Games.

Germany has dominated the four-man race over the last decade. In the last 10 Olympics dating back to 1988, Germany has won gold in the four-man bobsled event six times.

As for the United States, Hunter Church piloted his sled to a 10th-place finish with a final time of 3:57:06. The Frank Delduca piloted sled finished 13th with a final time of 3:57:65.

The Americans haven't won a medal in the four-man bobsled event since the 2014 Sochi Games, when they finished with silver. The U.S. won gold at the 2010 Games.