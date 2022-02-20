Karl-Anthony Towns Wins 2022 NBA 3-Point Contest: Scores, Highlights and Reaction

Chris Schwegler/NBAE via Getty Images

Minnesota Timberwolves center Karl-Anthony Towns became just the third big man to win the NBA Three-Point Contest after taking the competition down Saturday from Cleveland's Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse.

Towns dropped a record 29 points in the last round and held on after a pair of fellow finalists, Atlanta Hawks point guard Trae Young and Los Angeles Clippers wing Luke Kennard, scored 26 apiece.

Eight NBA players took part in this year's competition, and here's a look at how it all went down.

1st Round (Top 3 Advance to Finals)

Los Angeles Clippers G/F Luke Kennard: 28

Minnesota Timberwolves C Karl-Anthony Towns: 22

Atlanta Hawks G Trae Young: 22

Brooklyn Nets G Patty Mills: 21

New Orleans Pelicans G CJ McCollum: 19

Memphis Grizzlies G Desmond Bane: 18

Toronto Raptors G Fred VanVleet: 16

Chicago Bulls G Zach LaVine: 14

Finals

Minnesota Timberwolves C Karl-Anthony Towns: 29

Los Angeles Clippers G/F Luke Kennard: 26

Atlanta Hawks G Trae Young: 26

Notes and Highlights

The first round featured Luke Kennard dropping 28 points, which was six clear of anyone else.

He all but solidified his finals spot at that point, but there was plenty left to sort out.

Patty Mills (21) and CJ McCollum (19) briefly held finals spots alongside Kennard, but Towns and Young had other plans.

KAT got hot at the last rack and posted 22 points to knock out McCollum:

Young needed 22 points to steal Mills' finals spot, and he got it done after making the final money ball:

Towns went first and set the gold standard with his 29 points. He got scorching-hot early and never looked back.

With that, Towns joined a pair of fellow power forward/centers in Dallas Mavericks legend Dirk Nowitzki and the Cleveland Cavaliers' Kevin Love to win this competition.