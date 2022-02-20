NFL Hall of Fame WR Charley Taylor Dies at Age 80

AP Photo

Pro Football Hall of Fame wide receiver Charley Taylor, who made eight Pro Bowls during a 14-year NFL career spent entirely with Washington's NFL team, has died at the age of 80.

The Washington Commanders announced the news Saturday.

Taylor suited up for Washington from 1964-1977 and amassed 10,598 yards from scrimmage and 90 touchdowns. He earned Rookie of the Year honors in 1964 after posting 1,569 yards and 10 scores.

Taylor split time between running back and wide receiver over his first three years before moving to the latter position for the remainder of his career.

The early portion of his career included a monster game against the New York Giants in 1966. He served as a catalyst for Washington's offensive outburst in a 72-41 win over Big Blue in 1966, catching six passes for 124 yards and two touchdowns. That game remains the highest-scoring matchup in NFL history.

Taylor then led NFL in receptions in 1967 and 1968 and earned All-Pro honors in the former year. His accolades led to him being named to the Hall of Fame's All-1960s team.

The former Arizona State star, who Washington selected third overall in the 1964 NFL draft, enjoyed more success in the 1970s.

Thanks in part to Taylor's efforts, Washington also went to the playoffs each year from 1971-1974. Washington went to its first-ever Super Bowl to cap the 1972 season after Taylor caught seven passes for 146 yards and two touchdowns in a 26-3 win over the Dallas Cowboys in the NFC Championship.

Washington then advanced to Super Bowl VII but fell to the undefeated Miami Dolphins.

Taylor had made four straight Pro Bowls from 1972-1975 before a knee injury cost him the 1976 season. He returned for the 1977 campaign before retiring. At that time, he held the NFL's all-time receptions record (649).

Taylor never won a Super Bowl as a player, but he won three as Washington's wide receivers coach from 1982-1993.

The 1982, 1987 and 1991 Washington teams all won Lombardi Trophies, with Taylor coaching a group that included Hall of Famer Art Monk, Pro Bowlers Gary Clark and Charlie Brown and Super Bowl XXII star Ricky Sanders over the years.