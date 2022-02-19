Tiger Woods Says He'll Eventually Return to PGA Tour, Doesn't Commit to 2022 Masters

AP Photo/Scott Audette

Tiger Woods said Saturday that while a return to the PGA Tour is in the cards, he isn't sure when it will occur.

Woods made the declaration during an interview with CBS Sports' Jim Nantz at the Genesis Invitational, which is the tournament he hosts at Riviera Country Club in Pacific Palisades, California:

When Nantz asked Woods if he expected to be back on the PGA Tour some time in 2022, Woods responded, "You'll see me on the PGA Tour. I just don't know when."

Nantz also asked Woods about playing in the Masters in April, and according to Mitch Brown of Fox 56, Tiger said, "I don't know. We'll see. I'll be [at Augusta National on] Tuesday."

Woods has not played in an official PGA Tour event as an individual since the Masters in November 2020. Tiger underwent back surgery in December 2020 and then suffered major leg injuries in a February 2021 car accident.

While there was some thought that the 46-year-old Woods would never play competitive golf again after breaking both of his legs, Tiger was back on the course in December for the PNC Championship.

Woods teamed with his 12-year-old son, Charlie, and they finished second in the 36-hole event which pairs past major champions with family members.

Tiger's performance in that tournament drummed up some hope that he could be back playing in bigger tournaments soon, but there are apparently still hurdles left for him to clear.

In speaking with Nantz, Woods said that while he can hit balls without much issue, walking the course is a struggle because of his leg injuries.

Additionally, Woods has dealt with many more injuries in recent years, specifically to his back and knee.

The injuries were so bad that it was once assumed Woods would never be able to play at an elite level again, but he did the unthinkable by winning the 2019 Masters, which marked his first major tournament win since the 2008 U.S. Open.

That gave Woods 15 major tournament wins for his career, moving him within three of the record of 18 set by Jack Nicklaus.

The car accident seemingly decreased the odds of Woods challenging Nicklaus' record significantly, but it is clear Tiger isn't given up on playing in meaningful tournaments quite yet.

With five green jackets to his credit, Woods has long excelled in the Masters, and if he is able to play in the 2022 edition of the tournament, it will be massive news in the golf world regardless of how he performs.