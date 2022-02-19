NFL Issues Memo on 2022 Combine Bubble; Players Who Violate Terms Will Be Sent Home

AP Photo/Kyusung Gong

The NFL is taking steps to protect the health and safety of its prospects ahead of the scouting combine, one of which is establishing bubble-like environments to help mitigate COVID-19 concerns.

Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reported the league informed prospects about the Indianapolis "bubble" plan and said they can invite one medical support person as well.

"Players who violate this policy at any time will be disqualified from further participation and sent home," the memo explained.

These changes come after last year's combine was canceled because of concerns about the COVID-19 pandemic.

Bryan DeArdo of CBS Sports noted prospects will be in Indianapolis for four days. The first one will be for medical exams and the second will be reserved for media interviews. The third is for measurement, bench and workouts, while players will leave on the fourth day.

One notable change from years past is all the measurements, bench press and on-field workouts will happen in a single day instead of separate days in an effort to condense the schedule and number of days players are in the bubble-like environments.

The presence of the combine this year as opposed to last will allow players to work their way up draft boards with impressive showings.

That is particularly notable for the quarterback group, which is considered relatively weak compared to past years.

Video Play Button Videos you might like

Kenny Pickett, Malik Willis, Matt Corral, Desmond Ridder, Carson Strong and Sam Howell could each play their way into the first round or fall into the second round and later, depending on how they perform ahead of the draft.

The combine starts March 1, while the draft starts April 28.