Lakers' LeBron James on Luka Doncic: The Way He Plays Reminds Me of the Way I Play

The Los Angeles Lakers' LeBron James delivered high praise to Dallas Mavericks star Luka Doncic as they prepare to team up at the 2022 NBA All-Star Game on Sunday.

"I love everything about his game," James told reporters Saturday. "I love everything about him. The way he plays the game reminds me of the way I play the game."

James, the captain for Team LeBron, selected Doncic for his All-Star squad this weekend and has long been a fan of the 22-year-old Slovenian.

"I love his game, his ability to not only create shots for himself; but you guys know I love the fact that he can get great looks for his teammates," James said in 2019. "That's what I thrive on, that's what I've always believed in, and he just plays the game the right way."

Doncic is enjoying another terrific season for the Mavs. He's averaged 27.5 points, 9.2 rebounds and 9.0 assists across 44 games for Dallas, which is fifth in the Western Conference with a 35-24 record.

The fourth-year, do-it-all guard is making his third straight All-Star appearance. He's also been selected to the All-NBA first team each of the past two years.

Doncic was happy LeBron picked him for this year's midseason showcase.

"He's one of the best players to ever play this game," Doncic told Callie Caplan of the Dallas Morning News. "As a kid, I look up to him, so it's really a special moment when he picks me. I'm really glad that he picks me."

After Sunday's game, which is scheduled for an 8 p.m. ET tip on TNT, the versatile playmakers will go back to being rivals in the crowded battle for playoff positioning in the West.