Cowboys Rumors: Michael Gallup a 'Priority' in Free Agency Despite Knee Injury

Despite facing a salary-cap crunch this offseason, the Dallas Cowboys would like to bring back free-agent wide receiver Michael Gallup.

Per Sports Illustrated's Mike Fisher, the Cowboys have made re-signing Gallup a "priority" as he recovers from a torn ACL.

Gallup missed nine games last season, including the playoffs, because of calf and knee injuries. He tore his ACL in a Week 17 loss to the Arizona Cardinals on a touchdown reception in the second quarter.

Per Pro Football Focus' Doug Kyed, Gallup is expected to be fully recovered by August.

The Cowboys are $21.2 million over the cap, per Spotrac. The Green Bay Packers ($48.5 million) and New Orleans Saints ($76.2 million) are the only teams in a worse cap situation than Dallas.

Per Bobby Felt of 105.3 The Fan, Amari Cooper and DeMarcus Lawrence could be released. Both moves would save the Cowboys a combined $24 million in cap space.

Gallup, Cedrick Wilson, Randy Gregory and Dalton Schultz are among the notable Cowboys players set to become unrestricted free agents.

Pro Football Focus projects Gallup will receive a two-year, $25 million contract ($14 million guaranteed) on his next contract.

A third-round draft pick in 2018, Gallup has spent the past four seasons with the Cowboys. He set a career high with 1,107 yards and six touchdowns in 2019.

Despite missing half of the season in 2021, Gallup still finished fifth on the Cowboys in targets (62) and receiving yards (445). He has 2,902 yards and 15 touchdowns on 193 receptions in 52 career games.

As things stand, the Cowboys' wide receiver depth chart includes Cooper, CeeDee Lamb, Simi Fehoko, Robert Foster and Brandon Smith.

Dallas won the NFC East last season with a 12-5 record but lost to the San Francisco 49ers in the NFC Wild Card Round.