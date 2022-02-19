Slovakia Defeats Sweden to Win 2022 Olympic Men's Hockey Bronze Medal

AP Photo/Petr David Josek

Juraj Slafkovsky scored twice Saturday as Slovakia rolled to a 4-0 win over Sweden in the men's hockey bronze-medal game at the 2022 Winter Olympics at Beijing National Indoor Stadium.

Samuel Takac and Pavol Regenda also found the net for the Slovaks, who captured an Olympic medal in ice hockey for the first time. Patrik Rybar recorded a 28-save shutout in goal.

Finland and the Russian Olympic Committee will play for the gold medal on Saturday night at 11:10 p.m. ET.

