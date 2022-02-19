Warriors' Draymond Green Reportedly Victim of Burglary During Super Bowl 56

AP Photo/Jeff Chiu

While Draymond Green was at SoFi Stadium watching the Los Angeles Rams defeat the Cincinnati Bengals in Super Bowl 56, his home was reportedly being burglarized.

Per TMZ Sports on Saturday, law enforcement sources said more than $1 million worth of items was stolen from Green's home in Los Angeles on Feb. 13.

TMZ noted that the alleged perpetrators broke in through a window, taking jewelry and watches, among other items, from Green's residence.

Police are investigating the burglary, and no arrests have been made at this point.

Green was among several athletes and celebrities at SoFi Stadium to watch Super Bowl 56 on Sunday. He was seen sitting behind LeBron James as the two celebrated the Rams clinching the 23-20 win.

Rams wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. is friends with Green and James. All three of them appeared together on HBO's The Shop in August 2018.

Per Ali Thanawalla of NBC Sports Bay Area, Green purchased a mansion in the Brentwood neighborhood of Los Angeles in August 2019.

Green is in his 10th season with the Warriors. The four-time All-Star won the NBA Defensive Player of the Year Award during the 2016-17 season. He has helped the franchise win three championships.

The 31-year-old hasn't played in a game since Jan. 9 due to a back injury.