Shaun White Posts Farewell Message on Retirement After 2022 Winter Olympics

Three-time Olympic gold medalist Shaun White posted a farewell message Friday after his decorated career ended last week at the 2022 Winter Olympics.

White, 35, retired following the men's halfpipe at the Beijing Games, where he finished just off the podium in fourth place. In addition to his Olympic snowboarding success, he also captured 15 X Games gold medals between snowboarding and skateboarding.

