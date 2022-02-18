X

    Shaun White Posts Farewell Message on Retirement After 2022 Winter Olympics

    Tim Daniels@@TimDanielsBRFeatured Columnist IVFebruary 19, 2022

    AP Photo/Francisco Seco

    Three-time Olympic gold medalist Shaun White posted a farewell message Friday after his decorated career ended last week at the 2022 Winter Olympics.

    Shaun White @shaunwhite

    I slid down the halfpipe at the Olympics for the final time. (1/2) <a href="https://t.co/WxCOGRB7wy">pic.twitter.com/WxCOGRB7wy</a>

    White, 35, retired following the men's halfpipe at the Beijing Games, where he finished just off the podium in fourth place. In addition to his Olympic snowboarding success, he also captured 15 X Games gold medals between snowboarding and skateboarding.

    Shaun White @shaunwhite

    I slid down the halfpipe at the Olympics for the final time. (2/2) <a href="https://t.co/sEo9JpX2my">pic.twitter.com/sEo9JpX2my</a>

