Report: Patrick Mahomes Didn't Ban Brother, Fiancee from Chiefs Games Despite Rumor

Rob Carr/Getty Images

Despite a rumor to the contrary, Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes reportedly has not asked his fiancee and brother to refrain from attending games next season.

On Friday, former NFL offensive lineman and Xtra 1360 host Rich Ohrnberger said a source told him Mahomes sat down with his fiancee, Brittany Matthews, and brother, Jackson Mahomes, and asked both of them not to go to Chiefs games during the 2022 campaign.

Ohrnberger added that Mahomes felt his fiancee and brother had become a distraction and were "bad for his brand."

TMZ Sports followed up by reporting that sources said no such conversation took place and that Mahomes "can't wait" to have Brittany and Jackson cheering for him again next season at Arrowhead Stadium.

Mahomes later tweeted his feelings on the rumors:

Given that they are so closely linked to a player who has won a Super Bowl and an NFL MVP award in a career spanning just five seasons, Brittany and Jackson have become well known in their own right.

Jackson's TikTok account has 1 million followers, and Brittany can often be seen in videos doing dances with him.

They also haven't been shy about recording TikTok videos and loudly cheering on Patrick at Arrowhead on game days, which has made them a somewhat divisive topic of conversation among Chiefs fans.

Regardless of how fans feel about Brittany and Jackson, TMZ Sports' report and Mahomes' tweet suggests Patrick is more than happy to have their support and is in favor of them being in attendance again next season when the Chiefs attempt to bounce back from an AFC Championship Game loss to the Cincinnati Bengals.