Former Hawks Star Josh Smith Says He's Spent at Least $65K on Tattoos

Ron Hoskins/NBAE via Getty Images

Former NBA forward Josh Smith estimates he's spent $65,000 on tattoos with plans to add more in the future.

Smith made the revelation on Thursday's episode of the Inked NBA podcast, saying he "probably spent that much for real" (h/t TMZ Sports). He said the five-figure amount includes costs associated with artists' fees and travel.

The 36-year-old Georgia native noted his tattoos have a wide range of inspirations, including his family members and the city of Atlanta.

Smith said despite his hope to further his collection of ink, he doesn't see a scenario where he'll ever put one on his face.

The 2004 first-round pick played for the Atlanta Hawks, Detroit Pistons, Houston Rockets, Los Angeles Clippers and New Orleans Pelicans across a 13-season NBA career.

He garnered national attention as a rookie when he won the 2005 Slam Dunk Contest. His resume also includes an NBA All-Defensive Second Team selection for the 2009-10 season.

Smith, who Spotrac estimates earned $118.7 million during his career, averaged 14.5 points, 7.4 rebounds, 3.1 assists, 1.9 blocks and 1.2 steals in 894 regular-season games.

He's spent time in the BIG3 basketball league since his NBA tenure ended in 2017.