Aaron Rodgers Rumors: Packers Showing 'Zero Interest' in Trade Inquiries from Teams

If Aaron Rodgers doesn't want to play for the Green Bay Packers in 2022, it seems like he will have to force a trade or retire.

Per NFL reporter Jordan Schultz, the Packers have shown "zero interest" in trading Rodgers despite receiving inquiries from multiple teams already.

Rodgers has yet to officially say if he will return to the NFL in 2022. He told reporters after the Packers' playoff loss to the San Francisco 49ers he would "take some time and have conversations with folks around here" and make a decision at some point before the start of free agency.

The Packers and Rodgers seem to be in a good place this offseason. ESPN's Adam Schefter reported on Feb. 13 the team is "prepared to go all-in" to entice the reigning NFL MVP back, including "spending as close to the cap this year and spreading it into future years as much as possible."

Per NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, another option being considered by the Packers is offering Rodgers a contract extension that would make him the highest-paid quarterback in the league on a per-year basis.

The two sides agreed to a reworked deal in July that made it so the Packers couldn't use the franchise tag on him when his deal voided voided on the seventh day before the start of the 2023 league year.

One of the teams Schultz mentioned as having reached out to the Packers about Rodgers was the Denver Broncos. New head coach Nathaniel Hackett spent the past three seasons as Green Bay's offensive coordinator.

If Rodgers returns to the Packers, he will almost certainly have to rework his contract. They are currently $48.45 million over the 2022 cap with Davante Adams and De'Vondre Campbell set to become unrestricted free agents.

Rodgers, who has won back-to-back MVP awards, led the Packers to their third straight NFC North title in 2021. The 38-year-old threw for 4,115 yards, 37 touchdowns and completed 68.9 percent of his attempts in 16 starts this season.