Celtics' Jayson Tatum Responds to Trade Buzz Surrounding Himself, Jaylen Brown

Boston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum is happy the team didn't make a blockbuster deal before last week's NBA trade deadline that involved himself or guard Jaylen Brown.

Tatum explained Friday on The Old Man & The Three podcast the Celtics' core has enjoyed a lot of success and should have a bright future, saying the standout duo are "still very far from our prime:"

Boston endured a sluggish start to the 2021-22 season and owned a lackluster 17-19 record when the calendar flipped to January. It raised questions about whether the front office would consider a significant roster-altering deal before the deadline.

Brown downplayed the idea he couldn't coexist with Tatum, saying they were on the "same page" and he remained confident in their long-term outlook.

"I think we can play together," Brown told reporters Jan. 8. "We have played together well for the majority of our career and things like that. The last year or so hasn't gone as expected, but I think a lot of the adversity that we're kind of going through now is going to help us grow and get better in the future."

The Celtics have proceeded to turn things around over the past six weeks. They're improved their record to 34-26, which ranks sixth in the closely contested Eastern Conference, and they enjoyed a recent nine-game winning streak leading up to the All-Star break.

Quietly, they've emerged as a potential NBA championship contender in the process, with ESPN's Basketball Power Index ranking them as the league's second-best team behind only the Phoenix Suns.

Boston did end up making a few deals before the deadline to bolster its roster for a possible playoff run, highlighted by the acquisition of guard Derrick White from the San Antonio Spurs, but the rumors of a possible Tatum or Brown deal faded away.

Even if the C's don't win a title this season, the roster will feature continuity over the next few years with Brown under contract through 2023-24 and Tatum through 2024-25. They don't have any high-impact free agents after the current campaign.

So, as frustrating as the early portion of the season was for the Celtics, they survived the rough patch and things are once again trending in the right direction.

Boston returns to action Thursday when it visits the Brooklyn Nets following the break.