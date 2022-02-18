Trailer Drops for 'Hustle' Movie Starring Adam Sandler, Produced by LeBron James

Emma McIntyre/Getty Images

Adam Sandler is going back into the world of sports movies, with the help of Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James.

Sandler dropped the trailer for his new Netflix movie Hustle on Friday:

The movie, which is co-produced by James' Springhill Entertainment company, stars Sandler as a former basketball scout who finds a streetball player in Spain and tries to use him to get back into the NBA.

It also features several current NBA players, including Juancho Hernangomez and Kyle Lowry.

During an appearance on The Dan Patrick Show in August (h/t Ky Carlin of Sixers Wire), Sandler said that Tobias Harris, Seth Curry, Matisse Thybulle, Tyrese Maxey and Doc Rivers will be in the movie.

This marks Sandler's second foray into the world of basketball for one of his projects. Uncut Gems wasn't specifically about basketball, but its climax was centered around the Boston Celtics-Philadelphia 76ers Game 7 of the 2012 Eastern Conference semifinals.

Sandler is no stranger to sports movies, having starred in Happy Gilmore and the 2005 remake of The Longest Yard.

Hustle will be the fourth movie produced by James' company, after What's My Name: Muhammad Ali, Dreamland: The Burning of Black Wall Street and Space Jam: A New Legacy. It will premiere on Netflix on June 10.