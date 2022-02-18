Lewis Hamilton Says He Never Considered Retiring from F1 Despite 2021 Finish

Giuseppe Cacace/Pool Photo via AP, File

Despite some speculation Lewis Hamilton would retire from Formula One after a disappointing end to the 2021 season, the seven-time champion confirmed he would return in 2022.

"I never ever said that I was going to stop," Hamilton said Friday at the Mercedes 2022 F1 car launch (h/t TMZ Sports).

It was the first public appearance for Hamilton since December, when he lost a controversial race at the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix that cost him his eighth championship. That was not enough to make him walk away from the sport, though.

"I love doing what I do, and it is such a privilege working with this large group of people when you really feel like you're part of a family and part of a team and you're working towards that common goal," Hamilton added.

The discussion over Hamilton's future began after the race when Mercedes boss Toto Wolff said the driver was "disillusioned" with his loss and unsure if he would return.

The final race featured a safety-car restart on the final lap that was incorrectly applied by F1 race director Michael Masi, who was removed from his position Thursday following an investigation.

Max Verstappen took advantage of the one-lap sprint and passed Hamilton for the title.

It was enough for Hamilton to step out of the spotlight, even avoiding posting on social media for two months.

"I think ultimately a sport I've loved my whole life, there was a moment where I obviously lost a little bit of faith within the system," he said Friday.

The 37-year-old will now look for the opportunity to bounce back in 2022 with the chance to bring home another championship.

"While moments like this might define others' career, I refuse to let this define mine," Hamilton added. "So I focused on being the best I can be and coming back stronger."