Magic Johnson Says Lakers Have Greatest Players on NBA's 75th Anniversary Team

AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill, File

Members of the NBA's 75th Anniversary Team will be honored during halftime of the NBA All-Star Game in Cleveland on Sunday, and Los Angeles Lakers legend Magic Johnson believes L.A. will have the most impressive presence.

In an interview with Marc J. Spears of ESPN's The Undefeated, Johnson said there is "no question" the Lakers have the best players on the 75th Anniversary Team and added that it's "not even close."

Spears asked about the rival Boston Celtics, and while Johnson acknowledged that they are high on the list as well, he expressed his belief that the collection of Lakers talent on the 75th Anniversary Team is unmatched.

"Now, you look up and shoot, outside of [Celtics legend] Bill [Russell], we got all the other dominant centers," Johnson said. "I mean, man, oh, man, I mean the Lakers, come on, man. Kobe [Bryant], Jerry [West], LeBron [James] now. I mean, oh, man, [James] Worthy. Come on now. It’s just too many Lakers."

Of the 75 players on the anniversary team, 17 of them played for the Lakers at some point during their career.

Johnson, Bryant, West, Shaquille O'Neal, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar and Wilt Chamberlain are some of the most notable Lakers on the team. All of them are Hall of Famers with multiple championships to their credit.

Video Play Button Videos you might like

Remarkably, four current Lakers players are on the team as well in LeBron, Anthony Davis, Russell Westbrook and Carmelo Anthony. While Westbrook and Anthony are in the midst of their first year with the team, James and Davis cemented their place in Lakers history by leading them to a championship two seasons ago.

As great as the Lakers have been over the course of NBA history, the Celtics actually have them beat in 75th Anniversary Team representation with 20 players on the squad.

The Lakers and Celtics are tied for the most championships all time with 17 apiece, although the Lakers have more NBA Finals appearances with 32 to the Celtics' 21.

Determining the best franchise in NBA history is like splitting hairs between the Lakers and Celtics, and while Johnson feels strongly about the Lakers having the best players, that is likely too close to call as well.