Report: Gennadiy Golovkin Holding Up Contract for Canelo Alvarez Fight

Canelo Alvarez has reportedly agreed to a third bout against Gennadiy Golovkin on Sept. 17, but Golovkin is yet to sign his side of the deal, per Mike Coppinger of ESPN.

Talks are reportedly ongoing between Golovkin and DAZN.

Alvarez added that he is still negotiating as well and nothing is finalized:

According to Coppinger, Alvarez would sign a two-fight contract with DAZN for a pay-per-view bout against Dmitry Bivol on May 7 before facing Golovkin in September.

Bivol is the WBA light heavyweight champion, although Alvarez would be a heavy favorite as the undisputed middleweight champion and the No. 1 pound-for-pound boxer in the world, according to ESPN's rankings.

Alvarez currently has a 57-1-2 career record, with his only loss coming to all-time great Floyd Mayweather. One of his draws came in his fifth-career bout, but Golovkin also earned a draw in their first matchup in 2017. It created calls for a rematch, which Canelo won by majority decision in 2018.

Considering Alvarez's dominance over his own division, it's no surprise many want to see a third bout against the boxer who provided the most resistance.

Golovkin is the current IBF middleweight champion and is 41-1-1, the only blemishes coming against Canelo. The 39-year-old hasn't competed since December 2020, but he is scheduled to face Ryota Murata in April.

A win could set up an anticipated matchup with Alvarez, but the two sides must first agree to a deal.

If this contract doesn't work out, Alvarez also reportedly has an offer to fight Jermall Charlo, per Coppinger. Charlo is the No. 2 rated fighter in the junior middleweight division, per ESPN.