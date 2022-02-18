Brian Flores Had 'A Great Deal of Respect' for Tua Tagovailoa; QB Has 'Bright Future'

AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee

Former Miami Dolphins head coach Brian Flores still believes in Tua Tagovailoa as an NFL quarterback.

Appearing on the I Am Athlete YouTube show (starts at 0:30 mark), Flores said there was a "great deal of respect" between himself and Tagovailoa.

"So you hear this crazy kind of narrative that's out there, but this is a young man who works, who developed, and got better over two years, and I think he's got a bright future," he added.

