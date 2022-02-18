Staffords, Rams to Cover Photographer’s Medical Bills, Cameras After SB Parade Injury

Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images

The Los Angeles Rams, quarterback Matthew Stafford and his wife, Kelly, announced that they will pay all the bills and costs associated with photographer Kelly Smiley's fall Wednesday at the Rams' Super Bowl celebration parade.

"We have been in communication with Kelly Smiley since yesterday’s incident and we are sorry for what happened," a statement from the Rams and the Staffords read, per The Athletic. "As we told Kelly, we will be covering all her hospital bills and replacing her cameras. We wish her a speedy recovery."

Smiley revealed on Twitter that she suffered a fractured spine and that both of her cameras broke.

Video circulated on Twitter of Smiley working at the parade standing at the edge of a platform with Matthew and Kelly Stafford in her sight.

Smiley is then seen falling backwards off the platform. Kelly Stafford walked to the edge and showed concern for Smiley.

Matthew Stafford is seen looking down before walking away. Stafford was criticized for his reaction.

Video Play Button Videos you might like

A GoFundMe was established for Smiley. As of 6:45 p.m. ET, a total of $44,150 was raised to cover her costs.