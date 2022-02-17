Vikings Will Build Offense for Kirk Cousins amid Trade Rumors, Kevin O'Connell Says

Stephen Maturen/Getty Images

New Minnesota Vikings head coach Kevin O'Connell told reporters Thursday that the team will build its offense for Kirk Cousins amid trade rumors about the veteran quarterback.

"I know he's under contract and I'm excited to coach him," O'Connell said. "We've already started thinking about how we're going to build our system for him. ... I'm anticipating Kirk being a part of what we're going to do."

Cousins' future with the franchise has been put into question because the Vikings are $14.73 million over the salary cap, per Spotrac. The veteran has a cap hit of $45 million, and restructuring or extending his contract would allow the franchise to get some cap relief.

O'Connell's comments come after ESPN's Courtney Cronin reported Thursday that she would "not be surprised to see Cousins' camp try to force the Vikings' hand by not wanting to go back to the negotiating table just yet. That means he'd play out his expensive contract or force the team to trade him."

However, NFL Network's Ian Rapoport (h/t Sports Illustrated's Madison Williams) reported Thursday that Cousins was expected to remain in Minnesota for the 2022 season.

“It seems that the hire of Kevin O'Connell was very good news for Kirk Cousins. They have a familiarity. They were actually together in Washington. Kevin O'Connell has spent a bunch of time with Kyle Shanahan, knows the system, obviously has been with [Sean] McVay. So much of what Kirk Cousins did, especially in the beginning of his career, was thanks in part to Kyle Shanahan. There‘s some shared mindset there with O'Connell and with Shanahan.”

Video Play Button Videos you might like

Cousins joined the Vikings ahead of the 2018 season after a six-year career in Washington. He has been solid over his four seasons in Minnesota, too, throwing for more than 4,000 yards and at least 30 touchdowns in three of his four years.

During the 2021 season, the 33-year-old completed 66.3 percent of his passes for 4,221 yards, 33 touchdowns and seven interceptions. It was his second straight season with more than 4,000 passing yards and 30 touchdowns.

However, the Vikings have made the playoffs in just one of Cousins' four seasons. During the 2019 campaign, Minnesota reached the NFC Divisional Round, but lost to the San Francisco 49ers.

The team's struggles shouldn't solely be placed on Cousins, though, and if the franchise can work a little cap magic this offseason, the Vikings could be in good position to compete for a playoff spot in 2022.