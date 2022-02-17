Report: Malcolm Butler Released by Cardinals, Mulling NFL Comeback for 2022 Season

Kevin Abele/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

The Arizona Cardinals released cornerback Malcolm Butler from the reserve/retired list Thursday, potentially paving the way for him to make an NFL return.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reported Butler has been mulling a return to football. The former Pro Bowler retired last August for personal reasons.

Butler had signed a one-year deal with the Cardinals in March 2021 after spending the previous three seasons with the Tennessee Titans.

A starter in six of his first seven NFL seasons, Butler retired with 406 tackles and 17 interceptions for his career. His most important pick came in the postseason, when he jumped a Russell Wilson pass in the waning seconds of Super Bowl XLIX to give the New England Patriots a 28-24 win.

While Butler's career never quite topped that moment—his run in Tennessee was especially considered a disappointment—he was a projected starter for the Cardinals when he retired and should command plenty of attention on the open market.

Teams looking for a low-cost, high-reward option will undoubtedly make Butler a priority, especially considering they will be able to sign him before the beginning of the free-agency period. J.C. Jackson, Stephon Gilmore and Carlton Davis are expected to lead the top free agents at cornerback.