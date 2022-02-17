Deshaun Watson's Agent Denies Buccaneers, Vikings Rumors Involving Texans QB

AP Photo/Justin Rex_file

Despite being connected to multiple teams in trade rumors, Deshaun Watson's agent is denying that his client is looking at any clubs right now.

Speaking to Josina Anderson of CBS Sports HQ and USA Today, David Mulugheta said Watson's camp hasn't "had any talks among ourselves or with teams about possible destinations as we are focused on clearing Deshaun’s name at this time."

ESPN's Jeremy Fowler reported on Wednesday that Watson has started evaluating teams that could be potential fits in 2022, with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Minnesota Vikings among those that interested him.

Watson's status for next season remains uncertain because 22 women have filed lawsuits against him accusing him of sexual assault and misconduct.

Watson's attorney, Rusty Hardin, told ESPN's John Barr in July that 10 women have filed police complaints against Watson, including two women who have not filed lawsuits.

Pro Football Talk's Mike Florio reported in May that the "agreed docket control order" for the lawsuits "provides that Watson’s sworn deposition won’t be taken before February 22, 2022."

Florio noted on Wednesday that it's unclear when the grand jury will conclude its work into the criminal complaints against Watson, but the results of that could play a significant role in determining whether or not he gets traded.

Video Play Button Videos you might like

"If he’s indicted on one or more felony charges, a trade becomes much harder to accomplish," Florio wrote. "If he’s indicted on misdemeanor charges or not at all, it becomes easier for him to proceed."

There were rumblings that Watson was going to be traded during the season, but ESPN's Adam Schefter reported Miami Dolphins owner Stephen Ross elected not to move forward with a deal.

Assuming Tom Brady's retirement sticks, the Buccaneers are going to be among the teams in search of a new quarterback before the start of next season.

The Vikings currently have Kirk Cousins under contract, but ESPN's Courtney Cronin reported his camp could try to force the team's hand by either playing out the final year of his current deal or forcing a trade.

Watson is also facing potential discipline from the NFL under the personal conduct policy. He didn't appear in a game for the Texans during the 2021 season, but that was because the team kept him inactive.